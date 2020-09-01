Restocked Mets open series at Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles found an interesting way to snap a five-game losing streak Monday.

After dropping the first three games of a series in the Toronto Blue Jays’ adopted hometown of Buffalo, Baltimore got a go-ahead RBI from shortstop Jose Iglesias in the top of 11th, and he then make a spectacular defensive play to erase the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Iglesias ran over to grab a loose ball near second base as the Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tried to score, and he got the throw to catcher Chance Sisco in time to seal a 4-3 victory.

Baltimore now comes back home to host the New York Mets on Tuesday night. New York has dropped four in a row after Jacob deGrom struggled in a 5-3 loss to Miami on Monday.

Both teams come to Camden Yards after making some moves before the Monday trade deadline — including one sweep between each other.

The Mets acquired right-hander Miguel Castro from the Orioles in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kevin Smith plus a player to be named or cash. Castro, 25, was 1-0 with one save and a 4.02 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Baltimore this year.

“I’m a big fan of Miguel Castro as a person, as well,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Love the guy. He’s been improving ever since I’ve seen him pitch and was putting together a nice year this year. It was tough to say goodbye to him during the game.”

On Sunday, the Orioles traded pitcher Tommy Milone to Atlanta for two players to be named.

Baltimore also dealt reliever Mychal Givens to the Rockies in exchange for infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra.

There were some questions as to whether the Orioles would be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline of a very odd year. But Baltimore wanted to keep building on its core of young players who can develop in the coming seasons.

The Mets, meanwhile, want to give it a shot this year. New York made the deal with Baltimore for Castro to strengthen the bullpen, and it also picked up catcher Robinson Chirinos and cash from Texas for a player to be named. In another deal, the Mets brought their former third baseman, Todd Frazier, back from Texas in exchange for another player to be named.

“We wanted to make sure that we were looking, in a way, to continue to keep our business model in place, which is contend right now and also not lose sight of what the short-term and long-term future is for the organization,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “We weren’t motivated to move from the top of our prospect system, but we also wanted to show this team, and show this market, that we are far from quitting on the season.”

As for the series opener in Baltimore, the Mets had yet to announce a starting pitcher as of late Monday night.

The Orioles plan to go with Asher Wojciechowski, who needs to go deeper into games. Wojciechowski (1-3, 5.13 ERA) has not recorded an out in the sixth innings in any of his six starts this season. He has pitched only once against the Mets in his career, and he gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning in that 2017 outing.

