Pitching a concern as Red Sox, Jays continue series

The Boston Red Sox will try to win a series against the Toronto Blue Jays for the second time this season Wednesday night at Buffalo in a game between teams with muddled pitching situations.

The Red Sox used a six-run sixth inning to take the opener of the three-game series 9-7 Tuesday night. They won two of three against the Blue Jays in Boston Aug. 7-9.

The Red Sox were supposed to start right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday, but he will miss the game because of a calf injury that is not considered serious. It is hoped that he will be able to start Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

“Right now, we are being careful.” Eovaldi said. “I didn’t even try to throw my bullpen (session). Playing catch, I can feel (the cramp) a little bit.”

Right-hander Colten Brewer (0-1, 3.50 ERA) will start Wednesday for Boston instead. The Blue Jays, who also have a shortage of starters, are going to have “bullpen days” instead of regular starters Wednesday and Friday. They did not name their opener for Wednesday. Jacob Waguespack, Thomas Hatch and Anthony Kay would be among the top candidates.

Brewer will be making his third start and 10th appearance of the season. He has faced the Blue Jays eight times in relief in his career and is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA.

“I know in relieving you get that one-inning chance,” Brewer said. “I can get more feel the more innings I go. It keeps me even keel the rest of the game. You know when to trust it more.”

The Blue Jays lost third baseman Travis Shaw after two innings Tuesday because of discomfort in his right knee. Randal Grichuk, however, was able to play as the designated hitter and had two hits after being listed as day-to-day because of a stiff back. He had left the Blue Jays’ 6-4 road win over Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning Monday.

The Red Sox, who are having a disappointing season, have found some life recently with four wins in their past six games.

The Blue Jays, who have started to think about making the postseason, lost Tuesday for only the third time in their past 10 games.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, however, was taking a practical approach after his club split a four-game series against the Rays.

“I’m a ‘one day at a time’ type of guy, so as I see it, we (had won) six in a row and went 2-2 against one of the best teams in baseball,” he said.

Cavan Biggio, who has played second base and right field, was 1-for-3 with two walks Tuesday and has reached base safely in 18 straight games. He is 22-for-63 (.349) with 17 walks for a .500 on-base percentage in that span.

“We obviously have playoff-caliber players on our team,” Biggio said, “and we are slowly putting it together from the beginning of the season. Our bullpen is as good as it can be all year long. We started a little bit slow with the bats. Now we are able to put some consistent at-bats together and put some runs on the board. With that being said, I believe we have a really good chance of making the playoffs.”

Toronto shortstop Santiago Espinal had his first career three-hit game Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles.

–Field Level Media