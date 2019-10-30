1  of  2
Pirates claim former Rockies reliever Howard off waivers

MLB
PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed reliever Sam Howard off waivers from Colorado.

The 26-year-old left-hander is 2-0 with 24 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 5.87 ERA in 24 career appearances since making his major league debut in 2018. He spent the majority of 2019 with Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, going 4-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 42 games.

Colorado selected Howard in the third round of the 2014 first-year player draft. He reached the majors in 2018, allowing one run in four appearances.

