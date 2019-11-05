Pérez’s option declined; Odorizzi gets qualifying offer

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Twins have declined a $7.5 million option on left-hander Martin Perez and made a $17.8 million qualifying offer to All-Star right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

Perez will receive a $500,000 buyout as part of a contract agreed to last winter that paid him a $3.5 million salary this year.

The 28-year-old was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 29 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 135 and walking 67 in 165 1/3 innings. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in eight major league seasons that include 157 starts and 16 relief appearances.

Odorizzi, 29, was a career-best 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA and a career-high 178 strikeouts. He is 22-17 in two seasons since the Twins acquired him from Tampa Bay.

Minnesota also said Monday the New York Mets claimed left-hander Stephen Gonsalves off waivers. Minnesota right-hander Kohl Stewart refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester and elected to become a free agent.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar