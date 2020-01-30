Orioles claim INF Valaika off waivers from Arizona

BALTIMORE (AP)Pat Valaika is back with the Orioles, who claimed the infielder off waivers from Arizona after the Diamondbacks took him from Baltimore earlier this month.

Valaika began the offseason with Colorado before being claimed off waivers by the Orioles in late October. Arizona selected him off waivers on Jan. 16, then designated Valaika for assignment 11 days later, opening the door for Baltimore to take him back on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Valaika broke into the big leagues with Colorado in 2016 and has a .214 batting average in 231 games over four seasons. He played in 40 games last year and manned all four infield positions.

The Orioles designated pitcher Branden Kline for assignment to make room for Valaika on the 40-man roster.

