Neris, Phils agree to $4.6M deal, avoid arbitration

MLB
PHOENIX (AP)Reliever Hector Neris avoided a salary arbitration hearing with the Philadelphia Phillies by agreeing to a $4.6 million, one-year contract.

The deal reached Thursday night includes a $7 million team option for 2021 with no buyout.

Neris can earn an additional $1.2 million this year in performance bonuses for games finished: $50,000 each for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35; $100,000 apiece for 40, 45 and 50; and $200,000 each for 55, 60 and 63.

Neris was Philadelphia’s most reliable reliever last year, leading the team with a career-high 28 saves in 34 chances. He had a 2.93 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings, earning $1.8 million.

He is 67 for 83 in save opportunities in his career.

Neris had asked for $5.2 million in arbitration and had been offered $4.25 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto lost his hearing Thursday and will receive $10 million rather than his $12.4 million request.

