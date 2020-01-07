Nationals sign INF Starlin Castro for $12 million, 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP)Infielder Starlin Castro finalized a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, one of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions.

Castro’s deal gives the club someone who can start at second base and maybe also play some at third, where Anthony Rendon left as a free agent.

Last season with the Miami Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He appeared in all 162 games, making 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop.

Castro will turn 30 in March and is entering his 11th season in the majors. In addition to the Marlins, he has played for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees and been an All-Star four times.

For his career, Castro has hit .280, with a .319 on-base percentage, .414 slugging percentage, 133 homers and 636 RBIs.

Other agreements for Washington in recent days included free agents Will Harris – a reliever whose three-year deal will pay him $8 million each season – and Eric Thames, a first baseman, as well as returning reliever Daniel Hudson.

