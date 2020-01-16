MLB, union: $3M to domestic violence, mental health programs

NEW YORK (AP)Major League Baseball and the players’ union announced a $3 million grant program Thursday to support organizations that advocate for positive mental health, relationship skills and survivors of domestic violence.

U.S.-based nonprofit and global non-governmental organizations can apply over the next two years for grants up to $50,000. MLB team charities and big league players can apply for up to $25,000 in a gift-matching component of the program.

The ”Healthy Relationships Community Grant” will focus on relationship management skills for youth.

