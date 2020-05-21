Texas Rangers to offer exclusive tours of Globe Life Field

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The future of baseball may still be unknown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience what Globe Life Field has to offer.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott approved professional sports can return on May 31 without spectators.

In the meantime, the Texas Rangers are offering a first time look at the new stadium beginning Monday, June 1.

All tour staff will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment during the tours. Guests and tour staff will be required to practice social distancing. We will also be taking the temperature of all guests and staff before entry into the ballpark. Anyone with a temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted to enter the facility. Texas Rangers

All tours include a Globe Life Field branded face covering. Tour tickets cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be admitted free of charge. In addition, $5 from every ticket will be donated to support the COVID-19 Relief fund through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Tours are expected to be available in June and July from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. when they don’t conflict with other scheduled events.

You can find tickets on the Rangers website.