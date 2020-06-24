Texas Rangers expected to release schedule following announcement of 60-game season

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Baseball is back in action following an agreement between MLB and the MLB players’ association.

The plan is to have a 60-game schedule with games to start on July 23 or 24. Players are expected to report to training on July 1.

During a Zoom meeting with media today, Texas Rangers General Manager John Daniels and EVP of Communications John Blake said they expect Major League Baseball to release a game schedule in the next few days.

They plan to operate Globe Life Field at the 50% capacity allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott under current COVID-19 restrictions.

There will be no activity in the usual Spring Training stadium in Surprise, Arizona. But, several inter-squad games will be played during the next week as the team prepares for a 60-person roster by July 1. Those games will be played at Globe Life Field, as well as the Rangers’ previous stadium, Globe Life Park, and a facility in Frisco.

Active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 after that. They will not expand to 28 on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.