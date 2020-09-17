Mariners get another shot at Giants’ Anderson

The Seattle Mariners couldn’t solve San Francisco left-hander Tyler Anderson under an orange sky at night last week. Perhaps they’ll get some better looks against him in the daylight.

Anderson (2-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his second consecutive start against the Mariners on Thursday afternoon, again taking the mound against them in San Francisco. He pitched six scoreless innings against the M’s in San Francisco on Sept. 9. The Giants won that game 10-1.

The current two-game interleague series was originally scheduled for Tuesday-Wednesday in Seattle, but unhealthy air from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest forced the series to be delayed a day and moved to the Bay Area. The Mariners are the home team for both games.

“That is a funky left-hander. He’s got a lot of moving parts,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Anderson. “We knew coming into (last Wednesday’s) game kind of what he was going to do, but deception means a lot in this game. When you’re not used to seeing a guy very often, he was a little funky and he pitched a good ballgame.”

Anderson, who is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against Seattle, will try to use lessons learned after facing Arizona in three consecutive starts before taking on Seattle.

Anderson had mixed results in three outings against the Diamondbacks in a 13-day span. He pitched his first career complete game Aug. 22 before giving up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings in the next two outings.

Anderson, who missed most of the 2019 season while rehabilitating from left knee surgery, blamed himself for the struggles.

“I ran into myself,” Anderson said. “I pitched well, and then not having pitched a lot over the last year and a half and only have a few starts in there, it just seemed like I wanted to try something different. Like, ‘OK, now I’m going to do this,’ instead of just trusting like, ‘Hey, your stuff is fine, just do what you do.’ I think that was more of a product of not pitching in a while and not trusting myself.”

The Giants (24-24) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory against the “host” Mariners on Wednesday as Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford hit home runs and seven Giants pitchers combined to strike out 17.

This was the third schedule disruption for the Giants in the pandemic-shortened season. They’ve also had games postponed by a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a COVID-19 scare that was ultimately the result of a false positive test.

“We knew there were going to be challenges,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We knew there would be situations we haven’t had to deal with in major league seasons past. We have to be good within the construct of whatever the season hands us.”

The Mariners are scheduled to start left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-3, 5.34) in the series finale. Margevicius took the loss in the 10-1 drubbing last week, allowing seven runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts. Margevicius is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA in three career starts against San Francisco.

