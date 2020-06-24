Major League Baseball gives players’ association 60-game schedule, games to start July 23 or 24

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball has announced a 60-game schedule with games to start on July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic following months of acrimony.

Each player would recieve 37% of prorated salary as determined by the agreement.

This comes almost one month after Gov. Abbott announced that professional sports leagues could return on May 31.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

Since allowing sports to resume, several discussions have ensued between MLB and the MLB Players’ Association including a 76-game deal at 50% prorated salary on June 8 and a 72-game deal at 80% prorated salary on June 12.

But now they have come to an agreement, leading to a 60-game season with players to report to training on July 1.

Active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 after that. They will not expand to 28 on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.

With no minor leagues, teams would be allowed to retain 60 players each, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.