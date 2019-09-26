King Felix set for Seattle finale vs. A’s

King Felix’s reign in Seattle is coming to an end.

Felix Hernandez will make what most likely will be his last start in a Mariners uniform on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Hernandez, a 33-year-old right-hander, is in the final season of a contract that pays him $27 million this year. He is 1-7 with a 6.51 ERA in 14 starts.

“I know it’s going to hit me at some point,” Hernandez said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be emotional, I don’t know if I’m going to be quiet. I don’t know if I’m going to be happy. I don’t know.”

In 15 seasons with the Mariners, Hernandez is 169-135 with a 3.42 ERA. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2010 and pitched a perfect game against Tampa Bay in 2012, the 23rd — and most recent — in major league history. He made six All-Star teams and had 10 consecutive seasons with 30-plus starts and more than 190 innings.

However, he has won just once in his past 25 appearances, going 1-15 with a 6.44 ERA in that span, and he missed nearly four months this season following a right shoulder injury. His only victory this year came in his first start on April 1 against the Los Angeles Angels.

While Hernandez knows his time in Seattle is waning, he isn’t ready for this to be the end of his career.

“I don’t want to retire yet,” he said. “I can go out there and compete with anybody. It was a tough year with my shoulder, but I think if I’m healthy, I can compete.”

Hernandez is 26-14 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 outings against Oakland — 51 starts and the only relief appearance of his career.

The A’s, who are in a three-way battle with Tampa Bay and Cleveland for the American League’s two wild-card playoff berths, plan to send left-hander Sean Manaea (3-0, 1.14 ERA) to the mound Thursday.

Manaea will be making only his fifth start after being activated Sept. 1 following shoulder surgery last season.

“Every time out, it’s borderline dominance,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Manaea’s return.

In 23 2/3 innings, Manaea has 25 strikeouts and seven walks. Opponents are hitting .150 against him.

Manaea is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA 10 career starts against Seattle. He has yet to face the Mariners this year.

The A’s (95-63) remained a half-game ahead of the Rays for the AL’s top wild-card spot thanks to a 3-2 victory Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, as Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning. Oakland has a two-game lead on Cleveland.

The A’s played Wednesday without slugger Khris Davis, who was sidelined by the stomach flu. In addition, center fielder Mark Canha left in the seventh inning after sustaining a left groin strain while trying to field the ball.

“We’ll see how he is in Seattle,” Melvin said.

Canha said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, “I’ll be back real soon. If it’s not super painful to run, I’ll be out there. I’m going to force them. I’ll write my own name in the lineup.”

The Mariners (66-92) have lost three games in a row, scoring just one run in the process. They were blanked 3-0 each of the past two nights by Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke, and they didn’t get a hit Wednesday until collecting two in the ninth inning.

