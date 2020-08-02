Indians’ Francona misses game for gastrointestinal condition

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before its game at Minnesota on Sunday due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

Francona, who has experienced some gastrointestinal discomfort since spring training, was sent home with a visit to the Cleveland Clinic for further examination set for Monday morning. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona could miss the next two games in Cincinnati.

”Our priority is making sure Tito gets checked out,” Antonetti said.

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

