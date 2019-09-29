Giants hope to give Bochy good send-off against Dodgers

Bruce Bochy will manage his 4,032nd and final game on Sunday afternoon when he guides the San Francisco Giants into their regular-season finale against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bochy helped the Giants (77-84) win three World Series championships and owns a 1,052-1,053 record in 2,105 regular-season games with San Francisco. The 64-year-old will look to even his mark with the Giants as they aim to prevent a series sweep by the Dodgers (105-56).

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel when it’s all over. I really don’t,” Bochy told USA Today. “I don’t think it will really hit me until I’m home. But it’s time to do this. I really believe that. It’s been some ride.”

The Dodgers, who have won six straight games following Saturday’s 2-0 victory, have enjoyed quite the ride this season and can make history on Sunday when they vie for their franchise-best victory total. The current contingent is tied with the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers, who featured Jackie Robinson and Duke Snider among other Hall of Famers.

Los Angeles can no longer catch the Houston Astros for home-field advantage should they meet in the World Series after Houston won Saturday night.

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill (4-1, 2.59 ERA) will take the mound for the season finale after an abbreviated workload in his last outing.

Hill struck out five batters over two scoreless innings at San Diego on Tuesday before departing with an ailing left knee.

The 39-year-old, however, looked no worse for wear during Friday’s bullpen session and was given the go-ahead to start the season finale by manager Dave Roberts.

“Richie was really good,” Roberts said. “(Friday) was the best he’s thrown the baseball, including the games. It was electric.”

Hill improved to 8-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 16 career starts versus San Francisco after allowing two runs in five innings of a 7-2 victory on June 8.

Giants right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (6-10, 5.27 ERA) will get the nod on Sunday after falling to 1-4 in his last six outings following a three-run effort over 1 1/3 innings in an 8-5 setback against Colorado.

Rodriguez, who owns an 0-1 record in four career appearances (two starts) versus the Dodgers, surrendered two homers and five runs total in 4 2/3 frames of a 5-0 setback at Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

Veteran Madison Bumgarner initially was penciled in to toss the finale before the decision was made to start Rodriguez.

“We thought that would be the best thing for both of us,” Bumgarner said Saturday.

With that said, the 2014 World Series MVP could make an appearance in a pinch-hitting role.

Los Angeles’ Justin Turner won’t be afforded that option as Roberts said that he’d miss his fifth consecutive game on Sunday because of a sore back.

Roberts said he is optimistic that Turner will be ready for Thursday’s Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

“I’d like to see him in there (Sunday) to take a couple of at-bats, but with J.T., it’s a simple swing. When he feels good, he performs,” Roberts said. “Tuesday, we’ll have a workout and we’ll do some simulated games and let the pitchers throw to hitters, and he’d be a part of that. So, it’s not imperative he plays (Sunday).”

