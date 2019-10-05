1  of  2
Breaking News
East Texas man’s execution halted after questions arise about mental competency Tyler man shot outside home; gunman in custody
Live Now
Friday Football Fever has your latest game scores and highlights!

Foltynewicz, Duvall lead Braves to 3-0 win over Cardinals

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Mike Foltynewicz threw seven crisp innings before pinch-hitter Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, evening the NL Division Series at one game apiece.

Foltynewicz, who spent a good chunk of his summer in Triple-A after a miserable start, has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA over his last 10 starts – a dominating run that carried right into the postseason.

The best-of-five series now shifts to St. Louis, where Mike Soroka gets the ball for the Braves in Game 3 Sunday against Adam Wainwright.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC