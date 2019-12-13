Ex-All-Star Wacha, Mets complete bonus-laden $3 million deal

Breaking News
NEW YORK (AP)Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract Friday that includes $8 million in performance bonuses.

Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances.

New York’s starting rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and the Mets have a pending $10 million, one-year deal with Rick Porcello.

The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since. He had a 4.76 ERA over 126 2/3 innings last season in 24 starts and five relief appearances. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain in September and did not pitch in the postseason.

Wacha was an All-Star in 2015, when he went 17-7.

He is represented by CAA, where Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was an agent before the Mets hired him in late 2018.

Wacha would earn a point toward a bonus for each start or each relief appearance of three or more innings, getting $500,000 each for points 10, 14, 18, 20 and each additional point through 30. He would get $250,000 apiece for 40, 45, 50 and 55 relief appearances.

He also has award bonuses of $50,000 for Cy Young, $25,000 for second and $10,000 for third; $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for League Championship Series MVP, making the All-Star Game and winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger.

