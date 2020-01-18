Drew Smyly can earn up to $6.75 million with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Drew Smyly can earn up to $6.75 million if he is a regular part of the San Francisco Giants” rotation this year.

Smyly has a $4 million base salary as part of the one-year contract announced Thursday.

He would get a $250,000 bonus if he either is on the opening-day active roster or spends 130 or more days on the active roster.

Smyly can earn $2.5 million in bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 12, 14, 16 and 18, and $300,000 apiece for 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28.

He also can earn $250,000 each for 25 and 35 games finished, and $125,000 apiece for 40, 50, 55 and 60 relief appearances.

A left-hander who turns 31 in June, Smyly was 4-7 with a 6.24 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances last year for Texas, which released him in June, and Philadelphia, which signed him in July.

He is 35-34 with a 4.16 ERA for Detroit (2012-14), Tampa Bay (2014-16), the Rangers and Phillies. He had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and spent most of the 2018 season recovering.

