Dodgers’ Buehler goes on IL with blister on right hand

LOS ANGELES (AP)Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.

The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23.

Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts.

The team recalled right-hander Mitch White. He joins the active roster for the second time this season after making the 40-man roster in November. He didn’t appear in a game in his last stint and his next game will mark his major league debut.

White is 14-15 with a 3.97 ERA across five different levels in the Dodgers organization.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports