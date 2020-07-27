Diamondbacks rally against Padres’ pen for 4-3 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off struggling Kirby Yates on Sunday, and Arizona rallied for four runs off San Diego’s vaunted bullpen to earn a 4-3 victory after the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era.

The Padres had been MLB’s last undefeated team after St. Louis and Houston lost earlier in the day.

San Diego’s Garrett Richards left with a 1-0 lead after holding Arizona to one hit in five innings, but the Diamondbacks, who struggled offensively in their first two games, came alive three innings after the masked Lovullo was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Mark Ripperger, who wasn’t wearing a cloth facemask.

Padres newcomer Emilio Pagán blew the lead in the eighth by allowing the first three Diamondbacks to reach. Marte walked, advanced on David Peralta’s single and scored on Starling Marté’s single to right. Another run came in on Eduardo Escobar’s double-play ball.

The Padres tied it in the bottom half after Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers drew consecutive walks off Andrew Chafin. Jake Cronenworth, who made his MLB debut as a pinch-runner for Hosmer, advanced on Jurickson Profar’s fly ball to center and scored on pinch-hitter Greg Garcia’s single to center off Archie Bradley (1-0).

Bradley got designated hitter Josh Naylor to pop up and then ended the threat by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr., who slammed down his bat as he walked away.

Yates (0-1), who had a major league-high 41 saves last year, entered in the ninth and retired Carson Kelly before loading the bases on a single and consecutive walks. Ketel Marte hit a sac fly and Peralta followed with an RBI single.

Cronenworth hit an RBI double in his first big league at-bat, but Bradley retired Myers to end the game.

In the fifth, Arizona’s Kevin Cron was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Richards. Ripperger didn’t award him first base, either believing he leaned into it or didn’t try to get out of the way. Kron wears a protective pad on the elbow.

A masked Lovullo came out to argue, and at first seemed to keep a safe distance from Ripperger. The umpire took off his protective facemask but was not wearing a cloth facemask. He ejected Lovullo and then turned his back on him. Lovullo followed for a few steps but then headed to the dugout.

Cron ended up striking out.

Richards struck out six and walked three. He signed a two-year deal in free agency in December 2018 even though he was coming off Tommy John surgery. He made three starts last September.

Hosmer, who has struggled to hit the ball in the air in previous seasons, homered to center field on a 2-2 pitch from Zac Gallen with two outs in the third inning.

Hosmer drove in six runs on two bases-clearing doubles in a 7-2 victory on Friday night, but missed Saturday night’s 5-1 win with an illness.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver is scheduled to start the series finale Monday afternoon. He is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA in six career starts against San Diego.

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler hadn’t announced a starter, but it could be Zach Davies, who would be making his Padres debut after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports