D-backs pitcher Leake has fracture on non-throwing wrist

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Mike Leake has a fracture on his non-throwing wrist but still hopes to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

The 32-year-old Leake had an MRI on Wednesday and he said it revealed an old fracture that was aggravated by a fall while he was chasing his dog.

He had a small brace on his left wrist Thursday and said that ”hopefully two weeks (of inactivity) can make it feel normal, it won’t be full strength, but we’ll do our best to heal the bone.” The righty can still do his throwing, but will get the ball out of a bucket instead of playing catch.

”The plan is still to try and be ready for Game 1,” Leake said.

Leake is expected to be a part of the Diamondbacks’ deep rotation that includes the newly acquired Madison Bumgarner and holdovers Robbie Ray, Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen and Luke Weaver. He had a 12-11 record with a 4.29 ERA last season, splitting time between the Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks after being traded midseason.

Leake is in the final year of an $80 million, five-year deal. He’s won 105 career games and won a Gold Glove in 2019.

