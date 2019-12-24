Cervelli agrees to $2 million, 1-year deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, where he’ll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter.

The deal won’t be final until Cervelli completes a physical. He and Jeter played together in 2008-14. Jeter is now the Marlins’ CEO.

Cervelli, who played in 48 games this year for the Pirates and Braves, is expected to back up Jorge Alfaro. He’s a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.

