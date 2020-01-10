Angels agree to 1-year deals with Bedrosian, Stassi

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Relief pitcher Cam Bedrosian agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday that avoided arbitration, and catcher Max Stassi struck an $800,000, one-year deal.

Bedrosian, a 28-year-old right-hander, completed his sixth season in the Angels’ bullpen last year with a 3.23 ERA in 59 appearances, including seven short starts. His 1.14 WHIP was his best since 2016, but he converted just one of his four save opportunities. He made $1.75 million.

Stassi had a $590,100 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Los Angeles acquired Stassi from Houston on July 31, and he batted .071 with two RBIs in 20 games for the Angels. He is expected to team up with newcomer Jason Castro to form a strong defensive duo behind the plate this season.

Stassi, who turns 29 in March, played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros.

Six Angels remained eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed salaries: outfielder Brian Goodwin, infielder Tommy La Stella and pitchers Andrew Heaney, Keynan Middleton, Noe Ramirez and Hansel Robles.

