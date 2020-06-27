Catcher Austin Wells agrees to $2.5M bonus with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP)Catcher Austin Wells has agreed to a minor league contract that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus after the New York Yankees selected him 28th overall in the amateur draft.

The Yankees also announced Friday they had released Chad Bettis from his minor league deal after the veteran right-hander announced his retirement.

Wells, who turns 21 on July 12, hit .375 with two homers and 14 RBIs for the University of Arizona in a season cut to 15 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. He batted .357 with seven homers and 74 RBIs over 71 games in two seasons.

Wells’ slot had a value of nearly $2.5 million for the Yankees’ signing bonus pool.

Bettis, 31, pitched in the majors for parts of seven seasons, all for Colorado. He signed a minor league deal with New York in February.

Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2016 after going 14-8 in the Rockies’ rotation. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy and returned to the majors in August 2017, throwing seven shutout innings to beat Atlanta at Coors Field.

He was 1-6 with one save and a 6.08 ERA in 39 games, including three starts, for Colorado last season. He went 31-31 with a 5.12 ERA in 164 career games, 92 of them starts.

