Breaking News
DPS responding to reports of downed aircraft in Cherokee County
1  of  2
Live Now
Watch FEVER OVERTIME for your Week 5 scores and highlights! FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER has all your Week 5 scores and highlights!

Brewers’ Ryan Braun leaves game with left calf discomfort

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP)Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has left Friday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies because of left calf discomfort.

Braun singled and drove in a run in the first inning and then played the field in the bottom half. He left after Milwaukee batted in the second inning and was replaced by Ben Gamel.

The 35-year-old Braun has been in and out of the lineup all season because of back issues. He is hitting .284 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC