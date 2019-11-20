1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Chris Martin, Braves agree to $14 million, 2-year deal

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Pitcher Chris Martin and the Altanta Braves have agreed to a $14 million, two-year contract, a deal that brings back the right-hander after he closed 2019 with the club.

The 33-year-old Martin was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers for left-hander Kolby Allard at the July 31 trade deadline.

Martin was 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games with the Braves. He had 22 strikeouts and one walk in 17 2/3 innings.

Martin will earn $7 million in each year of the deal and agreed to a provision to donate $70,000 annually to charity. His signing comes on the same day the Braves introduced left-hander Will Smith, who agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract.

The 6-foot-8 Martin has a 4.51 ERA for his big league career in 144 games, all in relief, with Colorado, the New York Yankees, Texas and Atlanta.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories