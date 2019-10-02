Live Now
Braves’ Keuchel to face Cardinals’ Mikolas in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday night.

Each team announced its starting pitcher on Tuesday.

Keuchel, who has nine career postseason starts, went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts after signing a one-year deal with Atlanta. He will face the Cardinals for the first time since 2016.

Mikolas was 9-14 with a 4.17 ERA in 32 starts for the Cardinals. He will make his postseason debut.

