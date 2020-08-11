Braves’ Acuña scratched, to be examined for sore left wrist

NEW YORK (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr.’s sore left wrist isn’t worrying Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker – just be sure to ask him again Wednesday.

Acuna will be examined Wednesday morning in New York after being scratched from a game Tuesday night against the New York Yankees with a sore left wrist.

Atlanta pulled the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch of a 9-6 loss. Snitker said he wasn’t aware of Acuna’s injury until he complained of discomfort during batting practice. Snitker also isn’t certain how the 22-year-old was injured, but thought maybe it was diving back into a base recently.

”I’m not concerned until after they check him out,” Snitker said. ”We’ll see.”

Teammate and best friend Ozzie Albies is already on the injured list with a sore right wrist. Snitker said he had no indication yet if Acuna’s injury was similar.

”It was enough that he could’t play, he wasn’t available,” Snitker said.

Acuna was pulled after five innings during a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Monday along with several teammates – a move apparently made without knowledge of his injury.

Acuna hit three homers over a doubleheader Sunday and seemed to just be heating up for the reigning NL East champs. He is batting .258 with four homers, nine RBIs and an .887 OPS in 18 games.

