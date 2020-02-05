Bird minor league deal with Rangers includes spring invite

Breaking News
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Free agent first baseman Greg Bird has agreed on a minor league contract with the Rangers that includes an invitation to spring training and the chance to earn a roster spot at a position where Texas is unsettled.

Bird was limited to 10 games in the first two weeks last season with the New York Yankees before being sidelined by a plantar fascia tear in his left foot. He became a free agent in November when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 27-year-old first baseman would get a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. He could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Ronald Guzman, a left-hander who is a strong defender, hit only .134 against lefties and started only 72 games at first base last season. Four other players started games at first base, which again could be a platoon position for Texas.

Bird made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2015, then missed all of 2016 following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, He was limited to a .190 average in 48 games in 2017 after fouling a ball off his right ankle and a .199 average in 82 games the following year following ankle surgery.

