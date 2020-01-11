Bellinger agrees with Dodgers at $11.5M; Seager at $7.6M

LOS ANGELES (AP)NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed Friday to an $11.5 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the largest salary for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Shortstop Corey Seager agreed to a $7.6 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers, also skipping arbitration.

Bellinger, the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, hit .305 with a career-high 47 homers and 115 RBIs, a bargain at $605,000. He also won a Gold Glove Award for his outfield play. With 2 years, 160 days of major league service, Bellinger is eligible for arbitration three more times and can become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Bellinger’s deal tops the old mark of $10.85 million on a one-year deal for Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs in January 2018.

Seager, the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, missed most of the 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. He hit .272 with 19 homers and 87 RBIs this year, tying for the NL lead with 44 doubles. He earned a raise from a $4 million salary last year.

The Dodgers also reached one-year deals with right-hander Ross Stripling, left-hander Julio Urias and infielder-outfielder Enrique Hernandez to avoid arbitration.

Stripling, an All-Star in 2018, was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 appearances last season, including 15 starts.

Urias is projected to be part of the starting rotation in 2020 after four years of splitting time between the minors and majors. He returned from shoulder surgery in 2017, and last year he served a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. Urias was 4-3 with four saves and a 2.49 ERA in 37 appearances.

Hernandez can be a free agent after the World Series. He made starts at seven positions last year, appearing in 130 games. His averaged dropped to .237 with 17 home runs and a career-high 64 RBIs.

The team had yet to reach deals with arbitration-eligible right-hander Pedro Baez, infielder Max Muncy, outfielder Joc Pederson and outfielder-infielder Chris Taylor. The Dodgers have not gone to an arbitration hearing with a player since 2007.

