AP source: White Sox INF Moncada agrees to 5-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP)The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a five-year contract with Yoan Moncada, locking up another one of their promising young hitters.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said there also is a club option. The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized.

The White Sox acquired the 24-year-old Moncada in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, Moncada broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.

Moncada would have been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2023 season.

