The Atlanta Braves will be without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, for Friday's opening game at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Flowers and d'Arnaud have tested negative for the coronavirus but did not travel with the team because they had symptoms. Snitker said he did not know what the symptoms were, and he hoped the two just had ''a bad cold.''