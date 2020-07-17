Angels reliever Justin Anderson to have Tommy John surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Angels right-hander Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision Friday on Anderson, who was expected to earn a spot in their bullpen.

Anderson went 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season for the Angels, who drafted him in the 14th round in 2014. He has five saves in his two big league seasons.

Anderson recently had an MRI that revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday.

Anderson missed several weeks of spring training after injuring an oblique muscle while playing catch. He also missed a large portion of last season with an injured trapezius muscle in his neck and back.

The Angels’ bullpen appears to be fairly deep around closer Hansel Robles, with several tested major league relievers who could take Anderson’s role. Los Angeles opens the regular season in Oakland on July 24.

