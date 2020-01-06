Angels acquire reliever Keller from Marlins for Estrada

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed reliever Kyle Keller from the Miami Marlins.

The Angels traded minor league catcher Jose Estrada to Miami on Monday.

The 26-year-old Keller made his major league debut last Aug. 4 and pitched in 10 games for the Marlins, posting a 3.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts. He excelled with Triple-A New Orleans, holding opponents to a .217 batting average with a rate of 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, 10th-best in the Pacific Coast League.

The Angels signed the 19-year-old Estrada as an international free agent one year ago. He played in the Dominican Summer League.

The Angels also designated reliever Jake Jewell for assignment. The right-hander has a 6.99 ERA in 21 appearances with the Angels over the last two seasons.

