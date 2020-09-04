Senator John Cornyn calls for a Senate hearing on Fort Hood deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) A Texas senator, along with others are pushing for a Senate hearing following the recent soldier deaths at Fort Hood.

U.S. Senators John Cornyn, Elizabeth Warren, and Ed Markey sent a letter yesterday to Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership requesting a public hearing with the independent review panel and Army leadership on the command climate and culture at Fort Hood.

They wrote:

“We write to respectfully request that the Senate Armed Services Committee hold a public hearing with the independent review panel and Army leadership on the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, Texas.”

The U.S. Army had announced on Tuesday that the commander of Fort Hood in Killeen is being removed from his position and will no longer take a command position at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Major General Scott Efflandt was scheduled to leave his position as commander of Fort Hood and take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss soon. That reassignment was put on hold in early August pending an investigation into a series of deaths among soldiers on the post.

This was due to at least 15 soldiers at Fort Hood who have died or disappeared this year.

COMMANDER LOSES POST

SGT. ELDER FERNANDES

The body of a third missing soldier from Fort Hood was found roughly 30 miles from the base, according to police late Tuesday.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes was identified after being found near some railroad tracks, according to the statement. According to an AP report, local police say that foul play is not suspected.

VANESSA GUILLEN

Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam confirmed a few weeks after she went missing, the remains found along the Leon River in Bell County have been positively identified as Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

The Fort Hood soldier went missing April 22nd.

22-year-old Cecily Ann Aguilar, was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.