Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.

Fort Hood officials said Tuesday that Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir located in Bell County and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and didn’t immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Officials have not said whether the death is considered suspicious, but this is the third body in just a month that has been found.

The death of Vanessa Guillen has garnered national attention. Just yesterday, women veterans rallied on Capitol Hill to call for systematic changes in how sexual harassment and abuse claims are handled by the military.

U.S. Representative for California Jackie Speier says she plans to introduce a bill this week to address how sexual harassment is handled, investigated and prosecuted in the U.S. military.