Cornyn presents World War II medals to son of deceased Texas Veteran

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Senator John Cornyn presented seven military medals to Larry Wilkinson to honor the service of Wilkinson’s late father SGT. Sam Wilkinson.

Wilkinson of Friendswood, Texas, contacted Cornyn earlier this year to request assistance in obtaining four replacement medals from the Department of Defense.

Cornyn’s team was able to secure the four medals as well as an additional three medals that SGT. Wilkinson earned throughout his military service, yet hadn’t received.

Cornyn presented Wilkinson with the following medals:

Prisoner of War Medal

Purple Heart

Air Medal

American Theater Medal

European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with one bronze campaign star

Good Conduct Medal

WWII Victory Medal

These medals were earned honorably for his service with the 787th Bomb Squadron, 466th Bomb Group in the European Theater as a gunner on a B-24 bomber. On April 8, 1944, SGT Wilkinson’s plane was shot down, and he was held as a POW until the end of World War II. He then returned to his hometown of League City, Texas to raise a family.