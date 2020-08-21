Lovin' Living Local

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Vanished
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Lindale ISD board votes to lower property tax rate
Top Stories
Missing man in Longview found by Longview Police Department
Video of Baylor students congregating on campus goes viral on Twitter
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
Video
German shepherd locked up in California shelter for over a year due to legal battle may be killed
Video
COVID19
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
COVID-19 Texas Tracker
CDC Information on COVID-19
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Friday Hoops Fever
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Kentucky Derby reverses course, will run without fans
Top Stories
Johnson makes last-gasp playoff push in final year at Dover
NCAA eligibility ruling solves some problems, creates others
Siakam scores 26, Raptors trounce Nets for 3-0 series lead
Injured Holmqvist leads British Open, only player under par
Clear the Shelters
Pet Trick Videos by Hutto Fretty Orthodontics
PAWSitive Moments by The Hamptons Senior Living
APET-SPCA
Athens Animal Rescue
Diboll Alley Cats
Humane Society of Harrison County
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter
Longview Animal Care and Adoption
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
SPCA of East Texas
Texas Star Rescue
Tyler, Texas Animal Control & Shelter
Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue
Winnie Berry Humane Society
Top Stories
FURCAST: Hot cars & pets do not mix
Video
Top Stories
‘SNL’s’ Melissa Villaseñor on Why Adopting a Dog Is No Joke
Humane Society of Angelina County Talks Clear the Shelters
Video
Dennis Quaid, Actor, Adopts Dennis Quaid, Cat
FURCAST: Limit walks on hot days
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Net Health Talks World Mosquito Day
Video
Top Stories
Humane Society of Angelina County Talks Clear the Shelters
Video
Top Stories
Champions For Children Explain How Childcare has Been Impacted By the Pandemic
Video
BBB on The Free package Scam
Video
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue Talks About Clear the Shelter
Video
Hit the Bricks, Back to School Event hosted by Sip and Shop Texas
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
Net Health Talks World Mosquito Day
Video
Top Stories
Two Texas A&M sororities under chapter-wide quarantine after more than one dozen COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
‘I look forward to seeing you next May’: Roger Penske tells fans he’ll miss them for this year’s Indy 500
Video
East Texans prepare for Trump Boat Parade on Saturday
Video
Stranger hands out cash to people waiting for stimulus checks
Video
‘My little boy suffered the consequences’: Florida mom says take COVID-19 seriously
Video
Contests
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Tri-State Water $250 Gift Card Giveaway
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Lovin' Living Local
6 reasons to buy local instead of visiting major retailers
Why supporting local restaurants is so important
Video
Best states to start a business
20 franchises you can start for under $100,000
45 facts about small businesses in America
More Lovin' Living Local Headlines
Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies
Big box retailers see record sales as local stores struggle during the pandemic
Why many fear local restaurants, bars won’t reopen after virus
How local towns can attract companies that will help keep economies afloat during COVID-19
The US economy is reliant on consumer spending – can it survive a pandemic?
U.S. retail sales slowdown expected as holidays approach
How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn’t?
Trending Right Now
Man pretending to play violin for money confronted in Tyler
Video
East Texans prepare for Trump Boat Parade on Saturday
Video
Missing man in Longview found by Longview Police Department
Weather
East Texas couple charged with identity theft to steal stimulus checks from the CARES Act
Video
Don't Miss
PAWSitive Moments by The Hamptons Senior Living
Clear the Shelters Adoption Photos
Gallery
Tri-State Water $250 Gift Card Giveaway
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
Video
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar