4 things you can expect from #LoneStarNYELive

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The countdown comes to an end tonight — New Year’s Eve is here!

If you plan on taking it easy and staying at home, we invite you to join us for Lone Star NYE Live! beginning at 11:30 p.m. CT. Here are four things you can expect if you tune in:

Fantastic fireworks

If you haven’t seen the Reunion Tower fireworks show before, you’re truly missing out. If you have seen the performance, you’ve probably been looking forward to seeing it again. The 10-minute show features more than 5,000 fireworks shot off the iconic Reunion Tower. The show never disappoints. You’ll see it when the clock strikes midnight!

Music you can sing-along to

The band Vegas Stars says it’ll be pumping out music that’ll get you going for the new year. You’ll see them perform during the Lone Star NYE Live! broadcast from Texas Live! Before that gets underway, Emerald City Elevation Band will perform many of your favorite hits from the last few decades as part of our “Party on the Plaza” livestream from downtown Dallas. That gets started at 9 p.m.

Your pictures

If you aren’t in North Texas but want to be involved in the broadcast, no problem! Be sure to snap your selfies and shoot them out on social media using the hashtag #LoneStarNYELive. Keep an eye on our TV broadcast or live stream to see if your pic makes the broadcast across six central time zone states!

A little uncertainty

When the cameras are live and drinks are flowing, you’re never quite sure what might happen. Our D.J. Williams will be roaming the crowd at Texas Live! looking for some charismatic personalities to interview. And as we all know, anything can happen on live television!

You can join us online beginning at 9 p.m. with our Party on the Plaza livestream from downtown Dallas. At 11:30 p.m., the show transitions over to Texas Live! for Lone Star NYE Live!