Pedestrian killed by oncoming car in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian that was walking in the roadway, was killed by an oncoming car.

At 3:38 a.m. Troopers responded to the fatal crash.

The incident happened on SH-31 two miles outside of Kilgore.

Kelton Jayce Meshell, 21, of Flint was traveling east on SH-31 in the outside lane.

The pedestrian, Aundrea Sharell Powe, 38, of Kilgore, walked into the roadway when they were struck by Meshell.

Powe was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jameson and was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

The crash remains under investigation.