News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Vanished
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump’s tax records today
Top Stories
Photos: The tragic history of the ‘Glee’ cast
Gallery
Officer told George Floyd: ‘It takes … a lot of oxygen to talk’
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after 4-year-old son found adrift on boat in Lake Piru
Video
Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
Video
COVID19
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
COVID-19 Texas Tracker
CDC Information on COVID-19
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Friday Hoops Fever
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
The Latest: Madrid forward Vinícius to repeat virus test
Top Stories
Rangers catcher will wear a face mask under his regular mask during the shortened season
Video
Tokyo Games face skeptics, 1-day COVID-19 infection record
AP Was There: Nadal edges Federer 9-7 in 5th at Wimbledon
Pressure is mounting on Ferrari after one race of F1 season
Community
East Texas Live
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Marci Powell & Associates discusses working from home and the process of e-learning in the age of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Champions for Children discuss “Autism Unplugged”
Video
Top Stories
New Creation Foundation explains their 12 month discipleship program to help fight addiction
Video
WE’RE HIRING: Hospitality Health ER looking to fill positions in Tyler, Longview
Video
City of Tyler gives details on their 2020 ‘School is Cool’ event
Video
Tyler credit union, non-profit organization team up for fan drive
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after 4-year-old son found adrift on boat in Lake Piru
Video
Top Stories
Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
Video
Top Stories
Adjusting to baseball again continues for Texas Rangers amidst pandemic
Video
Artist presents mural to widow of East Texas deputy killed on duty
Video
How spike in COVID-19 cases are changing East Texans’ daily habits
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast: The heat takes over to end this week
Video
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
Groceries For A Year Sweepstakes
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
LOCAL NEWS
2 injured, 2 behind bars after Van Zandt County shooting
Video
Pine Cove cancels camp sessions after staff, campers test positive for COVID-19
Video
2 injured, 2 behind bars after Van Zandt County shooting
Video
TEA releases guidelines for safe return to in-person classes for 2020-21 school year
Video
Smith County asking for information about deflation devices on I-20
Video
Mill Creek Ranch Resort Giveaway
Video
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
Video
Groceries For A Year Sweepstakes
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: Meeting the new Captains for the Salvation Army of Tyler
Video
