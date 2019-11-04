STUDY: Screen time linked to lower brain development in preschoolers

(CNN) – Screen time used by infants, toddlers, and preschoolers has increased in the last decade, concerning experts about the impact of technology on these critical years of rapid development.

Recently, a new study scanned the brains of children three to five years old and found those who used screens more than the recommended one hour a day had lower levels of development in the brain’s white matter — an area key to the development of language, literacy, and cognitive skills, according to CNN.

“This is important because the brain is developing the most rapidly in the first five years,” said Dr. John Hutton, a pediatrician and clinical researcher at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “That’s when brains are very plastic and soaking up everything, forming these strong connections that last for life.” The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Screens ‘follow kids everywhere’

Studies have shown excessive TV watching is linked to the inability of children to pay attention and think clearly, while increasing poor eating habits and behavioral problems, according to CNN Health.

“It’s known that kids that use more screen time tend to grow up in families that use more screen time,” Hutton said. “Kids who report five hours of screen time could have parents who use 10 hours of screen time. Put that together and there’s almost no time for them to interact with each other.”

In addition, the portability of today’s screens allows them to “follow kids everywhere.” Hutton said. “They can take screens to bed, they can take them to meals, they can take them to the car, to the playground.”

“About 90% are using screens by age one,” said Hutton, who published a number of studies that used MRIs to research the impact of reading versus screen use by kids. “We’ve done some studies where kids are using them by 2 months old to 3 months old.”

Disorganized white matter

The new study used a special MRI, called diffusion tensor imaging, to examine the brains of 47 children (27 girls and 20 boys) who had not started kindergarten.

The MRI allows an in-depth look at the white matter of the brain, responsible for organizing communication between various parts of the brain’s gray matter.

Gray matter contains the majority of the brain cells that tell the body what to do. White matter forms connections between brain cells and the rest of the nervous system.

Before the MRI, children were given cognitive tests while parents filled out a survey that expressed how much access their child had to screens.

“The average screen time in these kids was a little over two hours a day,” Hutton said. “The range was anywhere from about an hour to a little over five hours.”

In addition, the tracts of white matter responsible for executive functions were also disorganized and underdeveloped.

What parents can do

“There are parent-child activities we know help children’s development: reading, singing, connecting emotionally, being creative, or even just taking a walk or dedicating some time in our busy days to laugh together,” Radesky said.

Infants:

No baby under 18 months old should be exposed to screen media, other than video chatting with friends and family, the AAP says.

A study showed that having the TV on in the same room with a baby or toddler negatively impacts their ability to play and interact with others.

Toddlers:

By the time a baby turns two-years-old, they start to learn words from people including a video chat. The main factors in facilitating a toddler’s ability to learn from baby videos, studies show, is when parents watch with them and reteach the content.

Preschoolers:

Children to three to five years old can benefit from quality TV shows, such as ‘Sesame Street’, the AAP says. Well designed shows like these can improve a child’s cognitive ability, help teach words, and impact their social development.

However, the AAP warns that many educational apps aren’t developed with input from developmental specialists and can do more harm than good when they take a child away from playtime.

Same with young ages, preschoolers learn best from any educational materials when they are viewed and the caregiver interacts with the child about the material.