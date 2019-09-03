Texas hospital experimenting with at-home dialysis treatment

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roughly 500,000 Americans live with kidney failure, according to the National Institute of Health. For many of them, dialysis is a way of life.

Dialysis is the process of cleaning out the blood, which is what the kidneys are meant to do, but it requires spending four hours a day – three days a week – hooked up to a machine.

Now, one Texas hospital is using new technology that could soon make those treatments go by faster and in the comfort of your own home.

“12 years later you start to think there has to be a better way to do what we’re doing.” Maya Gedamu, Nurse

The table is a portable dialysis machine. about three-quarters of the size, and designed to work as simply as a smartphone app.

In fewer than 20 minutes, Gedamu can follow the prompts and go through the checklist of tests and supplies for each treatment.

“It just really allows the nurse more time to be with their patient talk to them be able to connect with them instead of focusing on the machine.” Maya Gedamu

The interface is said to be so easy to use, patients can do it on their own.

Richard Crawford has treatments three days a week, but recently switched to the at-home trial for eight weeks.

“I could set it up pretty much all by myself and just get my treatment and then get off.. it got to a point when the family didn’t have to check up on me they just yell up stairs.. ‘Dad you okay’?” Richard Crawford

The FDA still has to give its stamp of approval for at-home use.