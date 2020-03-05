Tyler to be one of 10 cities in Texas that can test for the coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott held a press conference on Thursday to update Texas residents about the state’s abilities to test for the Coronavirus and how it is preparing to deal with testing.

In his statement, Abbott said that Tyler would become one of ten cities in the Lone Star State to allow for testing of the coronavirus. The testing is done by public health labs that are a part of the Laboratory Response Network. The others are located in:

Lubbock

Fort Worth

Dallas

El Paso

Houston

Austin

San Antonio

Corpus Christi

Harlingen

Abbott said that half of those ten sites are ready to give coronavirus test. They are in Houston, El Paso, Lubbock, Fort Worth, and Dallas. Tyler and the other four will not be available to perform a test until the end of the month as it is still awaiting certification.

It is not clear as of this writing where the testing center in Tyler will be located. Abbott stated that once all ten sites are operational, they will be able to test a combined 125 people a day.

On Wednesday, Texas had its first positive test for the coronavirus from a citizen of the state that was not already in quarantine after being evacuated from China.

It was a resident of Fort Bend County who had recently traveled abroad and is currently in the hospital. Officials identified the victim as a man in his 70s.

Officials also reminded residents to take simple precautions to combat the virus, including washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and not to touch your face.

The state is updating the latest on coronavirus at the following website: DSHS.Texas.Gov/Coronavirus/