Tyler senior living facility taking precautionary measures against coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With concerns of the coronavirus outbreak making its way into East Texas, one senior living home is taking precautionary measures to protect its residents.

Currently, five deaths related to the coronavirus were patients at a nursing home.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Hamptons Senior Living facility in Tyler is implementing screening measures for people entering the building.

At 90-years-old, Pansie Frega thought she’d seen it all. That was until she found a notice on her door.

“If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms please refrain from visiting the community,” she read.

The letter was sent to all residents, alerting them that the facility would be taking more precautions to prevent the coronavirus from entering its doors.

MEASURES BEING TAKEN

Bus outings have been temporary suspended, to decrease the risk of transmission to our residents from public places

Require temperature checks on all visitors to decrease the risk of transmission to our residents

No visitors are allowed during hours without staff available to take temperatures

Residents limit outside doctor’s visit’s to essential doctor visits to decrease the risks of transmission from waiting rooms

Wash hands and/or apply hand sanitize upon entry to the community

In the notice, it also asked residents to limit outside doctor’s visits for only the essential.

“I know that this virus is going around but I didn’t want it to limit me as to what I could do because I’ve still got doctors to go to,” Frega said.

Now she and her daughter are worried about what this could mean for future appointments and visitations.

“The word essential means you absolutely have to, and to a lot of people that are elderly, so what is essential, so that not being clarified kind of makes you wonder,” Patti Mataxen, Frega’s mother.

Staff members at the facility say the new measures are put in place to protect the tenants.

“We understand that that can be disruptive, and that’s not our intention by any means, we really want to do everything in our power to keep our residents safe,” said Misty Miller, chief operating officer.

The letter included a warning to all residents and guests: We do not have any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community, but we feel these additional precautions are necessary to protect our residents.”