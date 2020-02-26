President Trump appoints VP Mike Pence to control threat of coronavirus spread in U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday evening concerning the recent Coronvaris scare that has many Americans concerned for their health and safety.

President Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of controlling the threat in the U.S.

“I think he’s really very expert at the field,” said President Trump. “Mike will be working with the professionals, doctors, and everybody else that’s working, the team’s brilliant.”

VP Pence spoke about the safety and security of the American people and how he would address the issue.

“President Trump’s made it clear from the first day of his administration that we have no higher priority than the safety, security, health and well being of the American people,” said Pence.

He mentioned that the White House will continue to reach out to state governors as they have already met with 40 health officials across the nation to discuss how to respond to the potential threat of the Coronavirus.

Currently, there are 15 cases of the Coronavirus that have been detected in the U.S. with only one new case being detected in the last two weeks, according to the director of the CDC. That brings the total of cases to 61 that have traveled to the U.S.

The count in the U.S. includes people who traveled back from outbreak areas in China or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan, 42 Americans who were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from where the ship was docked in Japan, and 15 cases who have contracted it in the U.S.

“The President’s early and decisive actions including travel restrictions have succeeded in buying us incredibly valuable time,” said the Director of the CDC.

On Capitol Hill, senior lawmakers called for a bipartisan spending package that would give federal, state and local officials more resources. Congress in recent years took a similar approach with the opioid epidemic, pumping out federal dollars for treatment and prevention. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York unveiled an $8.5 billion coronavirus proposal.

The CDC on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 81,000 cases around the world, mainly in China.

All people who lived or traveled to Hubei Province, China are considered at high risk and subject to a 14-day quarantine upon entry into the U.S. As of Tuesday, more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights remain under federal quarantine as they are closely monitored to contain the spread of the virus.

Before he flew home from India on Tuesday, Trump and members of his administration have since been sending mixed messages saying the coronavirus situation is “very well under control in our country.” The administration has asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion to speed the development of a vaccine, support preparedness, and response activities, and to gather needed equipment and supplies.

Schumer’s $8.5 billion plan is more than triple Trump’s request. It includes $4.5 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to work to contain the outbreak in the U.S., $1 billion to develop and manufacture a vaccine, $1 billion to help other countries battle the coronavirus and $2 billion to reimburse states for costs incurred in tackling the outbreak.