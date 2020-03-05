Tito’s: Please don’t use vodka as hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly everyone has an at-home remedy to deal with various illnesses and injuries.

Some have speculated online (with varying degrees of seriousness) about using vodka as an at-home sanitizer. However, Tito’s Vodka strongly came out against this on Twitter Thursday, for obvious reasons.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/DtpfsAHZKJ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Per CDC guidelines, hand sanitizer must be at least 60 percent alcohol. Vodka is only 40 percent.

Also, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is still the best method for killing germs.

Texas now has three confirmed coronavirus cases, one in Fort Bend County and two in Harris County. All three are believed to be travel-related and they are all in the hospital.

Gov. Abbott announced on Thursday that Tyler will be one of 10 Texas cities that will have labs that can test for the COVID-19 virus. It will be functional by the end of March.