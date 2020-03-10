Texas A&M-Texarkana student ‘may have been exposed’ to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M at Texarkana officials sent an email out to faculty and staff of the school late Monday, urging students to take precautions and wash their hands thoroughly and regularly. Officials state in the letter that a TAMUT student ‘may have been exposed to COVID-19 and is being evaluated.

Eagle Family,

Out of an abundance of caution, an A&M-Texarkana student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Is being voluntarily evaluated. We are taking appropriate precautionary health measures to isolate the student until results are received. We will keep you updated as additional information is available.

Please follow the standard precautions for communicable diseases – wash your hands thoroughly and regularly. If you are ill, do not attend classes or campus activities. Seek medical attention if you have symptoms such as fever and sore throat. Resources regarding Coronavirus are available on our university’s website www.tamut.edu.

Thank you,

Emily Cutrer