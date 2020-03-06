Houston confirms ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Houston Health Department announced the first ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus in the city of Houston.

The man is 60-70 years old and is experiencing mild symptoms as he self-quarantines himself at home.

He is part of the same travel-group that visited Egypt and is associated with recent cases confirmed in Fort Bend County and Harris County.

All cases have been confirmed as travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread, according to officials.

CDC is requesting that results be sent to the CDC lab for further confirmation, but local testing is considered actionable.

“All the cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we’ve been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home. But do not be parlayed by fear.”

The health department has launched an investigation to identify any people that may have come in contact with the individual.

“The patient knew to monitor for symptoms and quickly sought medical care when he started feeling ill” said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department. “His quick action and the response of the public health system signifies that the potential for public exposure in Houston is minimal.”

People who recently returned to the United States from a COVID-19 outbreak area need to monitor for fever, cough and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days and seek medical care right away if they develop symptoms. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, symptomatic people with a travel history to a COVID-19 outbreak area must call ahead to tell the healthcare professionals about their recent travel and symptoms. Houston Health Department

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

You can find out more information on the coronavirus on the CDC website.