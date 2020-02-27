Governor Abbott explains the steps Texas is taking to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN/KETK) — On Thursday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host a briefing on precautionary steps the state is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The event will be held at the State Operations Center in Austin.

As of February 27, the Centers for Disease Control says there are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus that have been contracted in the U.S. The origin of one case is unknown at this time, but of the other 14, 12 are travel-related and two were spread person-to-person.

That brings the total of cases to 60 that have traveled to the U.S. with 445 people who have been tested nationally.

As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization says there were 81,109 confirmed cases globally. Of these, the majority of cases are from China, where the disease originated.

As of now, there are 78,191 confirmed cases in China.